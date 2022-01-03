Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $112.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.59. TFI International has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.