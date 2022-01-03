Brokerages Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will post $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $57.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $220.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $272.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

DNA stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.51. 110,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,302. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,766,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.