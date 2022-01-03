Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Monro during the second quarter valued at $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Monro by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

