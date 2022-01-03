Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post sales of $242.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.40 million and the lowest is $242.10 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $233.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $952.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $955.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $72.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

