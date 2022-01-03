Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report $10.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year sales of $10.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

ELMS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. 463,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.