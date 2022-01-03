BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,377,161 shares.The stock last traded at $16.85 and had previously closed at $16.68.

BBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $3,791,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

