Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 1,435 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

