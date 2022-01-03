Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 48 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $645.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $641.19 and a 200 day moving average of $571.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

