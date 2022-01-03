Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE:OKE opened at $58.76 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

