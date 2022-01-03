Brasada Capital Management LP Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.5% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.