Brasada Capital Management LP Has $3.90 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $73.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

