Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 1,379 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $222.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

