Bradley Mark J. Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

