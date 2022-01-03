Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $3.81 on Monday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.