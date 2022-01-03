Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,643,000. Clarivate comprises about 0.9% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,767,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 69,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

