Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,708 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NLOK traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.91. 30,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,775. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

