Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Has $17.44 Million Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,023 shares during the period. Ambac Financial Group comprises about 0.8% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBC stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $16.25. 3,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,684. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

