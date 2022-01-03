Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce $125.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.93 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $116.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 93,137 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

