Boston Partners Takes $246.13 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,159,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 31,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

