Boston Partners Purchases 69,768 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,768 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.05% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $188,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,139 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 694,701 shares during the period.

Shares of AIMC opened at $51.57 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.35.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

