Boston Partners Has $270.56 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,621 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $270,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

