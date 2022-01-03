Boston Partners Has $213.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Boston Partners grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $213,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,494,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $412.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

