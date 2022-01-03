Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $203,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 115,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $93.72 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.