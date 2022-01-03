Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits One Day Volume of $3.91 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003580 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $111.04 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00303868 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001084 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

