Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,745.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $64.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,464.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 264.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,341.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,302.09. Booking has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

