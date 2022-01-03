Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

BRG opened at $26.39 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market cap of $693.29 million, a PE ratio of 239.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

