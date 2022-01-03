Blue Protocol Price Tops $0.0195 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 142.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $715,810.43 and approximately $24.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

