BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 131,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,449. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 131,045 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 78.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 505,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 221,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

