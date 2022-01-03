BlackHat Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $344,296.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackHat has traded up 76.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

