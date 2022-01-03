Bitrue Coin Market Cap Reaches $38.06 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $38.06 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 38.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 coins and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.