Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Volume Tops $84.62 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $122.09 or 0.00261473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $84.62 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,694.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.21 or 0.00940610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,941,689 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

