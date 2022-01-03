BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.35 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,104.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

