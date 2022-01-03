Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $335.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $390.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.12.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $4.22 on Monday, reaching $244.14. 79,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after buying an additional 75,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

