Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $335.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $390.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.12.
Shares of Biogen stock traded up $4.22 on Monday, reaching $244.14. 79,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after buying an additional 75,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
