Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $517.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $310.62 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

