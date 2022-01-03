B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

B&G Foods stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.