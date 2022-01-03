Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings of $4.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $249.94. 8,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 27.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 277.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.