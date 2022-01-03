Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $21,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 373.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 235,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $55.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

