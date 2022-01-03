Bbva USA Has $34,000 Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Bbva USA reduced its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in eHealth were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

