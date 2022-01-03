Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 40.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 93,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 41,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.21. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

