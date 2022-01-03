Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 444,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPV opened at $14.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, insider Barbara Ginader bought 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,658.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

