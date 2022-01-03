Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 91,483 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOTJ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

