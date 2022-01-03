Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $146.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42, a PEG ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 781 shares of company stock worth $56,361. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

