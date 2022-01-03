Banco Santander S.A. Sells 98,807 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,807 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

