Banco Santander S.A. Buys 6,972 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $562,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $270.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.73. The firm has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $270.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.06.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

