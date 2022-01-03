Banco Santander S.A. Buys 368,665 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,665 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up about 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.14% of Pinduoduo worth $151,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

