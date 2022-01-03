Banco Santander S.A. Buys 19,084 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $117.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $226.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.