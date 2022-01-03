Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 686.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,810 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.27% of Huazhu Group worth $39,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

HTHT opened at $37.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

