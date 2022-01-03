Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.
BIDU stock opened at $148.79 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
