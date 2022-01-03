AXS Investments LLC Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $342.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $263.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.