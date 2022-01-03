Axis DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $663,107.31 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $663,107.31 and approximately $9,781.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005257 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

